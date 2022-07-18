Hostin: ‘Not OK’ Biden Fist Bumping Bin Salman ‘Who is Clearly a Murderer’

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on “The View” that it was “not OK” for President Joe Biden to fist-bump Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman because of his alleged role in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Hostin said, “No, I don’t agree with these Trump apologists that have no problem with Trump doing it. I had a problem when Trump did it, but I don’t think that Biden gets a pass just because he’s a Democrat, just because that he’s a Democratic president. I think that it’s bad no matter how you look at it, and we shouldn’t be here saying, ‘Well, Trump did it, so it’s OK that Biden did it.’ It’s just not OK. In my view, I understand that he was there because of the oil prices. I understand that we should be taxing American oil companies that are gouging Americans. That’s really what we should be doing.”

She added, “That’s when we should be doing, but the bottom line is this was an unforced error. The White House is saying, well, it’s because of COVID he was fist bumping. Well, I don’t know,” she said. “He was shaking hands with people in Israel. He was shaking hands with people with the Palestinian Authority. He didn’t have a mask on, and he’s fist bumping this guy who is clearly a murderer.”

