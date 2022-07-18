McCaul: Mexico’s President Has ‘Enabled the Cartels’ and It’s in His Interest to Benefit from Cartel Activity

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) stated that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has “enabled the cartels to do their dirty business, basically with a laissez-faire approach, where you play well in your sandbox together, bring the GDP back home to Mexico” and that it is in Obrador’s interest to not have violence, but to benefit economically from the activities of drug cartels through GDP flow to Mexico.

McCaul said, “I would argue that Mexico — President Obrador has paid lip service on the issue. He’s enabled the cartels to do their dirty business, basically with a laissez-faire approach, where you play well in your sandbox together, bring the GDP back home to Mexico — which they are doing in astronomical numbers right now — so it’s in his benefit not to see violence, but rather profit coming out of this exploitation of migrants. The migrants are the victims. The drug cartels are the winners, and I would argue that this administration, in rescinding Remain in Mexico, are complicit with the biggest human trafficking crisis in our lifetime and the biggest drug problem we’ve ever seen.”

