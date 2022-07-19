Jim Jordan: Dems ‘Coming Directly After Your Second Amendment Liberties’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on the Democrats’ push to ban so-called “assault rifles.”

Jordan lamented that with the Democratic policies leading to “less money in your wallet” and “less gas in your car,” they now want “less freedom” by restricting gun access. The Ohio Republican warned that Democrats were “coming directly after the Second Amendment liberties in an unconstitutional way.”

“Think about it — less money in your wallet, less gas in your car, and now, less freedom. They are coming directly after your Second Amendment liberties in an unconstitutional way,” Jordan emphasized.

“The Second Amendment is as clear as it gets — ‘shall not infringe on your right to bear arms.’ I mean, it can’t get any plainer than that, but that’s what they’re going after,” he added. “I always tell folks it says arms, not muskets; it says shall not infringe — it doesn’t say shall not infringe unless it’s an assault weapon, or whatever the Democrats want to go after that particular week. So, I’m going to lean in and fight against this. I know you are, and so many Americans know how wrong this is.”

