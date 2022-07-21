Giroir on Biden Testing Positive for COVID: ‘He Is at Risk’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Adm. Brett Giroir, former Trump coronavirus testing czar, expressed concern over President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old president, who has been boosted four times, is said to be experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Giroir warned that given Biden’s “advanced age” and “underlying health conditions,” the president was “at risk” as he battled the illness.

“I think we need to be quite careful because the president is at advanced age,” Giroir advised. “He also has underlying health conditions, including Atrial fibrillation. He’s had previous aneurysms and strokes. So, I would be cautious. I wouldn’t be so rosy, potentially as Dr. Makary, that everything is going to be fine. He is at risk.”

“The other issue I would say is Paxlovid is a very good drug, but it has drug-drug interactions with many of the drugs I believe the president is on, including blood thinners or anti-coagulants, and it could cause dangerous changes in that,” he added. “So, I’m sure the White House medical unit is on this and is monitoring that. But that is one issue with Paxlovid in addition to the rebound that I would watch for in the president.”

