Cotton Rips January 6 Committee — ‘It Has No Adversarial Process Whatsoever’

During a Monday interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cotton lamented that every committee member held the same view as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and thus, there was no “adversarial process whatsoever.”

“There is no one on that committee who takes a view different from Nancy Pelosi or even a view that’s like we should examine the full context of all of these statements, of all of these recordings, of all of this video,” Cotton emphasized. “We have no idea of the videos and the audio recordings, and the testimony is being presented in its full context.”

“[W]hat is the principal defect of this committee?” host Hugh Hewitt asked.

“That it has no adversarial process whatsoever,” Cotton replied. “Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans, clearly share the views of the Democrats on the subject of the committee’s inquiry. If you had someone like Jim Jordan or Jim Banks on there, not only would they be privy to all the information, but they would be probing that information and probing witnesses to try to get at truth, which is, again, what the Anglo-American legal system has done for centuries.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent