Rogin: Lifting China Tariffs Won’t Help Inflation, It’s Wall Street Being ‘Willing to Sell out America’s National Security’ and Help CCP for Profit

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 32:10] “It should tell you something that the thing the Chinese Communist Party wants most is for the tariffs to go. Now, if they were useless, if they didn’t exert any pressure, then why do they care about them so much? So, that’s one thing. The other thing is that it wouldn’t help inflation. It’s such a tiny bit of money. It’s not even the things that are causing inflation. The tariffs are three years old. So, it’s not going to do anything. So, that’s just a lie. The truth of the matter is that the reason that there is so much lobbying money in Washington going into the Treasury Department and the committees that run this stuff is because Wall Street and the Chamber of Commerce want to do a favor for the Chinese Communist Party so they can get a favor in return and make money on their short-term balance sheets, while increasing the risk of American investors, in a Chinese Communist Party that’s building the machine that’s attacking our democracy and our way of life. … And they’re willing to sell out America’s national security to do it.”

