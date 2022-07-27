Cotton: Manchin Is Engaging in ‘a Double-Cross’ by Supporting Things He Called Budget ‘Gimmicks’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the spending agreement announced by Senate Democrats “was obviously a double-cross” by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) that went back on previous statements that he wouldn’t support legislation like what he’s supporting and that after denouncing “gimmicks or smoke and mirrors budgeting,” Manchin is now “going to apparently support all of them.”

Cotton stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:20] “Well, it was obviously a double-cross by Joe Manchin. Just two weeks ago, he’d said he wasn’t going to support a bill like this, but you know, Laura, he’s been saying for months that he wouldn’t support so many of the provisions in this bill. He’s called them gimmicks or smoke and mirrors budgeting, but now he’s going to apparently support all of them. Now, that doesn’t mean it’s going to pass. They haven’t heard from Kyrsten Sinema, for instance, or from all of the members of the House, but I just think it’s insane that we’re spending $250 billion on these semiconductor subsidies when we’re not protecting that innovation from China, and then they want to turn around and spend another $600 or $700 billion on all of [these] other boondoggle programs.”

