Kennedy: Biden-Created Inflation ‘a Cancer on the American Dream’

During a Tuesday interview on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on the record-high inflation, which he argued was “a direct result” of President Joe Biden’s policies.

Kennedy emphasized that inflation from the Biden administration’s policies was “a cancer on the American Dream.”

“After 18 months, we know what President Biden stands for,” Kennedy stated. “If you don’t know by now, you are as thick as a brick. He believes in bigger government, higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulation, open borders, a weaker military and turning cops into social workers. And those policies have hurt the American people deeply.”

“But in no respect, none, has President Biden hurt the American people more than in their pocketbooks,” he continued. “And I’m talking about inflation. Inflation, which is a direct result of the president’s policies, is a cancer on the American Dream. And it is rampant. It is unrestrained.”

According to Kennedy, the fix to the current inflation crisis is “pretty straightforward.”

He called on the Federal Reserve to “stop spending.” He also suggested reducing the deficit, freezing all federal proposed federal regulations, returning to energy independence, and extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to lower inflation.

“If you do those things, in my judgment, inflation will start to abate in a matter of months. And if you don’t do them, we are just going to continue to be face down in the desert,” he added.

