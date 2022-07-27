Kinzinger: January 6 Probe Will Get Ginni Thomas’ Testimony, No Special Treatment ‘Because of Her Last Name’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the January 6 House Select Committee will do what they “need to do” to get the testimony of Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Your vice chair of the committee, Liz Cheney, told me on Sunday the committee is prepared to consider subpoenaing Ginni Thomas…If she does not appear before the committee voluntarily, when would that decision be made?”

Kinzinger said, “So the lawyers are really good at kind of knowing when they’re in legitimate negotiations, which is all standard, or when they’re being stalled. And typically, what we have seen is they’ll come to us And say, hey, they’re just stalling right now. that’s when we issue a subpoena. I think when we get to that threshold, we will.”

He added, “We’re not treating Ginni Thomas any differently because of her last name. We have discovered more and more involvement, some of which has been reported openly about her involvement with Eastman or trying to convince state electors. We want to talk to her. She said through the media that she is willing to come in in fact she’s eager to talk to us. Hopefully we can get there. If not, we’ll do what we need to do to make sure we can.”

