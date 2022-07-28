Cotton: Biden Spending Bill ‘Only Going to Add to the Record-High Inflation’

During a Thursday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed the Democrats’ reconciliation package that they say would combat climate change, extend Obamacare subsidies and lower the deficit.

Cotton argued the additional spending would “add to the record-high inflation Joe Biden has already created” and kill off jobs. He called the bill a “terrible deal.”

“We should not be greasing the skids this week for the Democrats to spend $250 billion so they can spend another $500 billion next week,” Cotton outlined. “That’s only going to add to the record-high inflation Joe Biden has already created, and now that we are in a recession, the tax increases are only going to kill your jobs. This is a terrible deal, and we have to stop it.”

“This bill is going to fuel even more inflation. It’s not going to fight inflation, no matter what Joe Manchin says,” he added. “And it is going to kill jobs by raising taxes on businesses. And by the way, those taxes will also fuel more inflation because businesses will pass tax hikes along to consumers. The last thing we should be doing is putting another trillion dollar tax and spending bill into an economy that has both record-high inflation and a recession. That is something that only Joe Biden could have accomplished.”

