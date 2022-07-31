Watch: Manchin Repeatedly Declines to Endorse Dems Keeping Control of Congress

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he will work with either Democrats or Republicans so he is neutral on who the voters give control of Congress to in the 2022 midterm elections.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “What is your case for Democrats to keep control of the House and the Senate this election year?”

Manchin said, “If you look back through history, it makes it very difficult, especially in the most toxic times we have ever seen. It is up in the air right now.”

Todd pressed, “Do you, would you like, do you hope Democrats keep control of the House and the Senate?”

Manchin said, “I think people are sick and tired of politics, Chuck. I really do. I think they’re sick and tired of Democrats and Republicans fighting and feuding and holding pieces of legislation hostage because they didn’t get what they wanted or something, or someone might get credit for something. Why don’t we start doing something for our country? Why don’t we just say this is good for America? I’ve always said the best politics is good government. Do something good, Chuck. But I’m not going to predict what’s going to happen.”

Todd said, “I’m not asking you to predict.”

Manchin said, “I just want to make sure we do something good.”

Todd said, “What result do you want? Do you want the Democrats to keep control of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives?”

Manchin said, “I would love — I’m not making those choices or decisions on that. I’m going to work with whatever I have. I’ve always said that. I think the Democrats have great candidates that are running. They’re good people I’ve worked with. And I have a tremendous amount of respect and friendship with my Republican colleagues. So I can work on either side very easily.”

Todd said, “You don’t care about the outcome?”

Manchin said, “Whatever the voters choose. I can’t decide what’s going to happen in Kansas or California or Texas. I respect the state for the people they send, and I give it my best to work with them, to do the best for my country. I don’t play the politics that way.”

