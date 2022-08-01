Ana Navarro: Children Being Exposed to Guns Is Endangerment, Not Drag Queens

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans are manufacturing culture wars by targeting drag queens as a danger to children when she believes firearms are more dangerous.

Navarro said, “I think the party’s gone crazy, frankly to tell you the truth because, you know, and I think what they’ve decided to do is manufacture because these are manufactured culture wars. They are not real issues. As Billy Porter said here on Friday, the issue is gone. The change has happened when it comes to LGBTQ rights.”

She continued, “What we’re seeing in Florida, I can’t even comprehend. This is a state where we have a housing crisis and an insurance crisis. This is a state where we have a climate crisis, and instead, Ron DeSantis is focusing on drag queens. So listen. Yes, do I think a 5-year-old should be at a drag show? No, but you know what? If you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid wearing a mask to school, if you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid learning about slavery and learning the true history of this country, then why in the hell can’t you be about parental choice on whether you take your kid to a drag show or not?”

Navarro added, “I looked at the top causes of endangerment for children, of children’s death — it’s firearms, it’s car accidents, it’s drownings. It is not drag queens. I’ve yet to see a kid that dies from being exposed to a drag queen.”

