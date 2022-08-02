Abbott: We’re ‘Looking at Other Cities’ to Send Migrants to, We’ll Keep Sending Them Until Biden Admin. ‘Does Its Job’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that the state will continue sending buses of migrants to northern cities “until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border.” And said that Texas is “looking at other cities to send them to.”

Abbott said, “[W]e have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But, Sean, this just shows the hypocrisy of these liberal leaders up in the northeast who think, well, that border crisis created by Joe Biden, that’s fine as long as it’s Texas that has to deal with it, but as soon as they have to deal with the real consequences of Biden’s border…crisis, they’re up in arms calling for the National Guard, as you point out, dealing with just a tiny fraction of what we have to deal with every single day. We’re going to keep sending those buses up there until they fully understand and most importantly, Sean, until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border.”

He added, “We are helping out these small local communities by sending even more buses to these communities and putting these new migrants on the buses and sending them to Washington, DC. And we’re looking at other cities to send them to.”

