Greg Norman Pushes Back Against Criticism of LIV Golf — ‘I Really Don’t Care’

During a Monday interview with Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman sounded off about his LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed rival golf league to the PGA.

Norman said he did not “care” about the criticism his LIV Golf league had received. He added that LIV was the “future of golf” to grow the game.

Host Tucker Carlson asked Norman why golf fans were “mad” about the new league and its funding.

“I don’t know,” Norman replied. “I really don’t care, quite honestly.”

“I just love the game so much, and I just want to grow the game of golf. And we at LIV see that opportunity. We at LIV see it not just for the men but for the women. We at LIV see it for NCAA and younger generations. We at LIV see it as a pathway to opportunities for these kids to experience a new world out there. LIV is the future of golf. And it’s a very simple phrase and comment, but LIV is the future of golf because you don’t see what we see in the future.”

In the interview, Norman advised that golf superstar Tiger Woods turned down an offer that was somewhere in the “neighborhood” of $700 million to $800 million to join LIV.

