Kennedy: Dems Inflation Bill Will Force Americans to ‘Live in a Tent Behind Whataburger’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports” that the Democrats Inflation Reduction Act negotiated by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would result in Americans living “in a tent behind Whataburger.”

Kennedy said, “At some point, we need to stop asking who needs to pay more taxes and start asking what the hell happened to all the money that we had. But I digress. Because of inflation, which was made in Washington by President Biden, more and more Americans are getting really good at barely getting by and the wealthiest country in all of human history, and it’s because of inflation. I don’t hate anybody, but Sen. Manchin’s bill is an inflation machine. If he passes his bill, Joeflation, as some call it, will refer to Joe Manchin, not Joe Biden…Senator Manchin’s bill is a massive tax increase on oil and gas. Now, when you tax something, you get less of it. Duh. His bill is going to make prices go up.”

He continued, “It is a special kind of stupid to raise taxes on businesses during a recession.”

Kennedy concluded, “I don’t hate anybody. I don’t think Sen. Manchin intentionally wants to hurt people. I don’t think he wants more Americans to have to live in a tent behind Whataburger, but that is going to be the result of his bill.”

