Kinzinger to Democrats: Don’t Keep Asking Where the ‘Good Republicans’ Are After Spending $500k to Promote ‘Election Deniers’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for allegedly promoting Rep. Peter Meijer’s (R-MI) opponent, Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs, who defeated Meijer the night before in a GOP primary election.

Meijer, along with Kinzinger, voted for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Kinzinger, should Gibbs win the general election in November, Democrats will “own” his win.

“If Peter’s opponent wins and goes on to November and wins, the Democrats own that,” he said. “Congratulations. Here is the thing. Don’t keep coming to me asking where are all the good Republicans that defend democracy, and then take your donor’s money and spend half-a-million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers that’s out there.”

“The DCCC needs to be ashamed of themselves,” Kinzinger continued. “Thankfully, some members of Congress, Democrats, have spoken out and said they’re disgusted. I respect it. I have spoken out against the National Republican Congressional Committee many times when they’ve done things I’ve disagreed with. And there are also people who say this is just politics, how cynical that is, and that’s why the Americans are just sick of both parties, to be honest with you.”

