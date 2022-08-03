MI GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Tudor Dixon Touts Trump Endorsement as ‘Rocket Launch’ for Campaign

Fresh off securing the GOP bid in Michigan’s gubernatorial primary, Tudor Dixon is crediting former President Donald Trump’s backing for serving as a “rocket launch” for her campaign.

Dixon told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” on Wednesday that Trump’s support “helped quite a bit.”

“I think that helped quite a bit,” Dixon said of Trump’s endorsement just days before the primary. “And we were rising in the polls, but, boy, that really shot us. It was our rocket launch at the end of the campaign. So, we are very grateful … to the president for coming into the race. And it seemed to seal the deal at the end, and we are excited about where we are going now.”

The Michigan Republican then railed against her incumbent opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The main issue is education, but that’s a combination of a few different things in the state,” Dixon outlined. “Education is key. We are 38th in the nation. All of the data shows us that by 2030 if we don’t make a change, we are going to be in the bottom five states in the nation. It is critical that our kids are getting the right education but also getting back on track.”

She continued, “[T]his is something that when we look back at 2020 what Gretchen Whitmer did — she kept our kids out of school and then had the opportunity to give them reading scholarships to get them back on track, and she vetoed that. So, it is really important not only that we improve our education system as a whole but get our students back on track and make sure we are providing that to parents; whatever they need to get their kids back on track.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent