WH Spox Kirby: We’re on ‘Stronger Strategic Footing’ Post-Afghanistan Withdrawal, We Saved Lives with Evacuation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby stated that the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan is “an opportunity to look at the lives we saved” through the “completely unprecedented” “124,000 Afghans brought out of that country in the course of two weeks,” and also “the stronger strategic footing that we are on now because that war is over.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “It’s been about a year since we pulled out of Afghanistan. In your estimation, is that the worst military disaster in your lifetime?”

Kirby responded, “No. I would not say that at all. I think we need to take a look this month and remember yes, of course, the lives that were lost, not only during the evacuation, but over the 20 years of war. And I had a friend that I lost there too. So, I mean, this is personal for me. But I also think it’s an opportunity to look at the lives we saved, Brian, 124,000 Afghans brought out of that country in the course of two weeks, never been done in military history, nothing like it at all, completely unprecedented. But also the stronger strategic footing that we are on now because that war is over.”

