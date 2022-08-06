Graham: Biden Going ‘Weak-Kneed’ by Delaying Missile Test, Opposing Pro-Taiwan Bill

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the Biden administration reportedly opposing legislation proposed by him and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) to bolster ties with Taiwan and postponing a planned missile test by stating that “Every time they’re faced with a bully, aggression from a bully, they get weak-kneed, which means you get more bullying.”

Graham said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “This is Ukraine all over again. I, along with some Democrats, [was] begging the Biden administration to sanction Putin for the military buildup before the invasion to let him know, if you try to go in, you’re going to pay a price. We’re going to hit you before you go in. We wanted more weapons going into the Ukraine before the invasion so they’d be ready to fight. They took a different path. What [are] Bob Menendez and myself trying to do? We’re trying to increase economic support to Taiwan. We’re trying to give them more weapons to deter China, and they’re undercutting our bill. We have sanctions against China for cyberattacks on a democracy called Taiwan. They’re trying to water down a bill that would help Taiwan. They’re stopping missile launches by the American military because they don’t want to provoke China. Every time they’re faced with a bully, aggression from a bully, they get weak-kneed, which means you get more bullying.”

