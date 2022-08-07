Dershowitz: ‘Perhaps the Best Thing for the Democrats Would Be if Biden Was a One-Term President’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz weighed on President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers.

He suggested Biden being a “one-term president” may be best for the Democratic Party in the long run.

“[A]ssess what you just heard,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Obviously, President Biden’s approvals and his support among his own party is eroding.”

“Well, he has to make a decision now,” Dershowitz replied. “He has to decide either to run or to get out and make room for other people. If he doesn’t run, the field is very, very wide. There’s no obvious candidate. If Trump wins, probably, Biden can beat him again. But if DeSantis were to run, probably, Biden couldn’t beat him.”:

“So I think the Democrats have to make sure that the same mistake that Ruth Bader Ginsburg made, not retiring on time and allowing her place to be filled by a conservative Republican, that mistake can’t be made,” Dershowitz added. “Look, President Biden has been the President Ford of modern day. He’s calmed things down. He stabilized things. Ford was a one-term president. Perhaps the best thing for the Democrats would be if Biden was a one-term president.”

