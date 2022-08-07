GOP Sen. Rounds on 2024 Trump Run: ‘Let’s See Who Else Is Coming Up’

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would like to “see who else is coming up” when asked if he would support former President Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Donald Trump signaled again last night at the CPAC conference that he’s looking for a run for president in 2024. Your colleague from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, seems to be encouraging him to run. Are you going to join that effort?”

Rounds said, “On this particular case, I’m going to focus on the 2022 election. We’ve got to win that back. I’ll keep my powder dry for the 2024 run. Let’s see who else is coming up.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Do you want someone else?”

Rounds said, “I most certainly think it’s going to be a wide-open field. One thing in the Republican Party we’re going to be talking about the ideals and principles moving forward. Democrats right now would love to see President Trump announce before 2022. I think the reason why is they would like to draw attention away from the 2022 election and the candidates they’ve got. The other thing here is, right now, with President Biden as far underwater as he is, their principles, their issues, the fact that inflation is at over 9%, GDP is down, I think this is a good time for them to be looking at other things to talk about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN