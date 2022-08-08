CNN’s Bash Calls for Democrats to Talk About Inflation Reduction Act ‘Non-Stop’ Heading into Midterms

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” network political correspondent Dana Bash urged Democrats to talk about their passage of the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act “non-stop” heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Bash called the package a “huge legislative victory for the president and for Democrats” but admitted Americans wouldn’t immediately feel the effects of the over $300 billion included in the bill for climate change programs.

Host Alex Marquardt asked Bash, “[G]oing forward, especially into the midterms, how do they turn this from a legislative victory into a political victory?”

“By talking about it non-stop and messaging it in a way that we’re already starting to see Democrats try to do to boil it down to how it will affect people’s pocketbooks,” Bash replied.

“Allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices — that’s a really big deal,” she added. “Things that have to do with the climate are … definitely more of a long-term investment than things like drug prices or things like expanding the tax credits when it comes to health care, but that is the key. The challenge, talk to any Democrat, and they will admit this, the challenge is, as big of a victory as this is, and it is a huge legislative victory for the president and for Democrats. It is kind of akin to Obamacare was back in 2009, which is it’s a victory people can’t feel yet, and this is a time when people are feeling very pessimistic about their economic situations.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent