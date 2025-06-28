Ron DeSantis: Florida Helping Increase Deportations, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Ready to Intake Illegals Tuesday

Florida is stepping it up to “help increase deportations,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said this week, showcasing the most notable move by the Sunshine State in prepping “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“Florida is stepping up to help increase deportations and fulfill President Trump’s mandate to enforce immigration law,” DeSantis began.

“Alligator Alcatraz is a secure facility in Florida that will stage criminal illegal aliens for efficient mass deportation. I gave @SteveDoocy a tour this morning,” he said, sharing a clip of his tour of the facility which will be used to hold illegal migrants.

WATCH:

DeSantis said the facility — the Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility, which has been approved for use by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — helps answer the mounting capacity issue due to the high rate of incarceration.

“There needs to be more ability to intake process and then deport. So this answers that,” the governor said. “This is going to be able to have — more than 3,000 illegals can be processed through here.

“We’ve got a massive runway right behind us where any of the federal assets… they want to fly these people back to the country,” he said, describing it as a “one stop shop.”

DeSantis said most of the illegal migrants will “likely be ones that are apprehended in Florida.”

“You know, we’ve got across this country about 750,000 illegals that have already been ordered to be removed by an immigration judge. We’ve probably got 50,000 or more in Florida, and so we’re going to have our hands full just with that,” he added, describing this as a “force multiplier.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also described this detention facility as the “perfect location” for Florida’s needs assisting Trump in implementing his deportation agenda.

“It’s a 30 square mile area surrounded by the Everglades, an old abandoned airport with an 11,000 foot runway, already developed land,” he told Breitbart News Daily, explaining that they do not need to spend much on the perimeter because “Mother Nature provides it for us.”

“So we’re working hard to get thousands of beds up and running as quickly as we can to help the Trump administration do their job,” Uthmeier continued, hoping to have the facility operating by the beginning of July.

DeSantis said during his interview that the facility would be able to intake illegal migrants by Tuesday.