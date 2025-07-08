Marlow: Newsom Focused on Trump, Trans, Podcasting, Ignoring Systemic Problems Killing Los Angeles

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the state of life in Los Angeles.

Marlow stated that “Newsom is running for president…and he’s suing Trump constantly, constantly fighting with Trump, constantly insulting Trump, constantly podcasting.” But any of the fixes and cleanup post-Palisades fire haven’t happened in areas that are the state’s and city’s responsibility.

