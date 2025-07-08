Psaki: Trump Admin. Saying There’s Cost to Mass Illegal Immigration Is ‘Evil Quiet Part Out Loud’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki stated that the Trump administration arguing that there are costs to society of “mass illegal immigration” in terms of the impact on public infrastructure and resources is “saying a version of the evil quiet part out loud” and is them spouting grievance.

While discussing the increase in immigration enforcement funding in the recently passed reconciliation bill with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), Psaki played video where White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller said, “What has it done to our schools? What has it done to our hospitals? What has it done to just traffic in our cities? Every issue that affects our quality of life, Jesse, public safety, drugs, crime, education, health care, waiting in the emergency room are all exacerbated, worsened, and undermined by mass illegal immigration.”

She responded, “He’s sort of saying a version of the evil quiet part out loud there in terms of what he wants to do. What concerns do you have about what they could do with this money?”

Padilla responded, “Yeah, and first of all, talk about grievance, right?” Psaki agreed.

