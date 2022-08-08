Dem Sen. Murphy on $700B Inflation Reduction Act: ‘People’s Lives Are Going to Get Better’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Monday touted the Senate’s passage of the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

Murphy told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the legislation, which includes more than $300 billion on climate change programs, that “people’s lives are going to get better.”

“All I know is people’s lives are going to get better,” Murphy asserted. “We have millions of seniors in this country who are choosing not to take the medications that are prescribed by their doctor because they can’t afford it. This bill puts a $2,000 cap, out-of-pocket cost cap, on prescription drugs for seniors. We have a planet that is warming at a rate that we just can’t sustain. We have kids all around this country who wonder are the adults going to take this seriously before it’s too late — storms, droughts, wildfires we can’t control.”

“We now have an incentive structure in place for renewable energy so that electricity producers are going to start building solar capacity, wind capacity, instead of just more oil, fire and gas-powered plants,” he continued. “And I guess maybe what’s most important to me, in the long run, is that we’ve really broken the back of the special interests that used to control Washington, right? There’s no more powerful industries in Washington in the gun industry and the oil industry and the drug industry. And for 30 years, you know, they stopped all of this from happening. Clean energy legislation, cap on drug costs, a gun bill. And I’m not saying we got it all done. There’s still a lot more work to do, but all of a sudden, you see the possibility of what can happen if you put these sort of special interests on the sideline and just do what’s right for people. So, obviously a really productive summer, and the bottom line is that people’s lives are just going to get better.”

