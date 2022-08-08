Eric Trump on FBI Raid: My Father ‘Didn’t Even Have Anything in the Safe’

Eric Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL being raided by the FBI was “political persecution,” adding agents broke into a safe that “he didn’t even have anything in.”

Trump said, “He’s impeached the first time, and then he was impeached the second time, and they slandered him, and they belittled him. You know, they went after him, they want after all of us. If there’s no family and work in history, that is taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family. ”

He continued, “You look at the attorney general’s, district attorneys all over the country, all they want to do is they want to get Donald Trump. They raise money on it. They send fund-raising emails about it. They brag on camera about it. They go after him. They subpoena him. I am probably the most subpoena person in the history of the United States. Every single day we get another subpoena, and they do it for one reason because they don’t want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.”

Trump added, “That’s what this is about today. To have 30 FBI agents, actually, more than that descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet. You know, they broke into a safe. He didn’t even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break. And this is coming from, what, the national archives? Yet Hunter Biden, he’s did firearms crimes, illegal drugs, you know, shady deals with everybody around the world. By the way, it’s all on his laptop for the whole world to see, in his own writing, in his own words. Where are these FBI agents? Where is everybody? Why is it that the arrows only flight Donald Trump and his family? Why is it that the political persecution only goes one way in this country?”

