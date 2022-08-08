GOP Rep. Waltz: ‘We Are Drunk as a Country on Chinese Money’

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) warns that U.S. dependence on China is playing into the hands of the Communist Chinese.

During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, Waltz called the United States “drunk” on Chinese money, which jeopardizes national security.

“I think the entire country needs to wake up to what’s going on,” he said. “We are drunk as a country on Chinese money, from Hollywood to Wall Street, to the sports industry, to — and certainly in our politics. The biggest example of what the Chinese call elite capture is obviously Hunter Biden. But here’s why Taiwan matters to every American. Today, it can be blockading shipping and commercial aircraft going into Taiwan. Tomorrow, it can be oil into Japan, and then the next — the next move by Chairman Xi could be pharmaceuticals into the United States. We just saw the Senate pass billions to go into green energy. Where’s all that going, Harris?”

“It’s going into Chinese-made solar panels, Chinese-made wind turbines, Chinese-owned lithium,” Waltz continued. “This takes an all-of-society, all-of-government approach. And we have to bring those supply chains back home. The Chinese theory of victory, as espoused by Sun Tzu, is to force your enemy to capitulate without ever firing a shot. What the Chinese are planning on is us bankrupting ourselves and then being able to choke off the critical supply chains to our economy before we ever talk about tanks, planes and ships in the Taiwan Strait. And this administration is playing right into their hands.”

