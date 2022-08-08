Tenney: Reconciliation Bill Will Have ‘Negligible’ Impact on Climate, America Is ‘Only about 12%’ of Emissions

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) argued that the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill will have “a negligible amount of impact” on climate because America is only responsible for a small percentage of global emissions.

Tenney stated, “I’m going to be voting a no because there’s not a hell no button. This is — the worst thing you can do is raise taxes in an inflation and create more government bureaucracy and invest in green energy. When you think about it, only about 12% of the CO2 emissions in the world are caused by the United States. This bill is going to make a negligible amount of impact on that. And, if anything, it’s going to put the American people in worse crisis and it’s going to hurt the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett