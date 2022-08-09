Michael Cohen on FBI Raid: Gleeful ‘Narcissistic Sociopath’ Trump Got ‘Karma Boomerang’

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he was gleeful because “narcissistic sociopath” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, FL was raided by the FBI.

Cohen said, “He’s such a narcissistic sociopath that he truly believes he is above the law. He thinks he’s going to beat all of this. He does not understand documents do not belong to him.”

He continued, “You’re not permitted to destroy documents. You’re not permitted to take documents. They don’t belong to him. Now, do I think some of the documents may be love letters from Kim Jong-un or a letter from the queen, and he’s just holding it so he can brag to somebody at Mar-a-Lago while chowing down on a burger and ice cream? Absolutely.”

He added, “Who knows what’s really in that safe? Who knows what’s in the information that the FBI now has their hands on? And again, I said this. I say it gleefully because everything that he did to people like myself it’s now a karma boomerang. He’s now experiencing the full effect of the federal government and the weaponization, as he likes to call it against him. He is the ultimate weaponizer.”

Cohen concluded, “At the end of the day, it will ultimately show that Donald Trump committed a plethora of crimes to which he is responsible for, and the American people want him held accountable.”

