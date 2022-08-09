Schweizer: Paul Pelosi, Jr. Consulting ‘Very Reminiscent’ of Hunter Biden

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said Monday night on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) son Paul Pelosi, Jr. is consulting in a way that is “very reminiscent” of Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Schweizer said, “This is a particularly cynical and galling move by the Pelosis. First of all, as you pointed out, Paul Pelosi Sr., Nancy’s husband, has been under scrutiny for insider trading issues the stock trades. He has to, of course, disclose his finances because he is the spouse of Nancy Pelosi. Your adult children do not need to disclose their financial transactions. So, it seems like they switched attention to their son’s commercial activities.”

He added, “To put even a tighter note on this, Jesse, look at what is happening here. Nancy Pelosi is flying to the Asian Pacific region as the entire region is nervous and scared about the looming threat posed by China. You have got the Speaker of the House coming in with a couple of other Democrats. They certainly want to have her good favor, and all of a sudden, her son is along for the trip. He is not a foreign policy adviser. He has no background, looking for business deals. This is what you call leverage. This is the sort of stuff you would expect from the Mafia, where you kind of create a demand for your own services. The kind of services that Paul Pelosi Jr. is offering are very reminiscent of Hunter Biden’s, by the way. They are vague. They are consulting are offering advisory services. They don’t actually have some product they are trying to sell. It’s particularly a galling and cynical move. I applaud you for covering this because the rest of the mainstream media is totally ignoring this story.”

