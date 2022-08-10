Gingrich: Mar-a-Lago Raid ‘Desperation of a National Machine’ on the Edge of Being Defeated, Eliminated

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was a sign of desperation by a “national machine.”

Gingrich said he expected more of this in the weeks to come.

“Well, I mean, first of all, if you want to talk about new fascists, it would be 30 FBI agents entering a home with no particular reason,” he said. “It would be the FBI, picking up a college professor at National Airport and deliberately walking him in chains through the airport to humiliating. It would be basically replacing the FBI with the Stasi, the German secret police as the appropriate title.”

“I’m happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot, who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment, which has year-after- year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children,” Gingrich continued.”

“People like Max Boot are, in fact, the representatives of a dying system,” he added. “And as it starts to die, it grows more desperate. And what you saw last night at Mar-a-Lago was the desperation of a national machine that knows it’s on the edge of being defeated and then being eliminated. And I think that you’ll see more desperation in the weeks to come.”

