GOP Rep. Cammack: Dems Are Lying about IRS Audits, They Rejected Amendment to Prevent Increased Audits on Non-Wealthy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that claims from the Biden administration and Democrats that the increased IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill won’t be used to go after people making less than $400,000 because Senate Democrats rejected an amendment by Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) to keep the additional enforcement money for the IRS from being used to target people making less than $400,000 a year.

Cammack said, “Well it’s clear that that’s a lie because the Senate Democrats were — they were able to vote on an amendment to this package and say — and the amendment was quite simple. It said that none of these eighty-seven thousand IRS agents would target individuals or families making less than $400,000. Yet every Democrat shot that amendment down, which again, right there, told us their play. They’re interested in coming after working-class Americans and people who are making less than $400,000. which means that Joe Biden was lying all along.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett