GOP Sen. Marshall: WH Promise There Won’t Be New Audits of Non-Wealthy Will ‘Be a Lie’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s promise that there won’t be any audits of anyone making under $400,000 under the increased IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill by stating that “I expect this to be a lie as well” and “we can all expect to have more audits.”

Marshall stated, “In the past, there’s been no equity when it comes to IRS audits. And I think that’s going to continue. If you own a small business, if you’re a working-class American, it’s going to cost you thousands of dollars to defend this audit. And it’s not good for America. It’s just one more thing for Americans to have to worry about. It’s going to create some concern and just an attitude of not wanting to expand or grow your business.”

In response to Jean-Pierre’s comments, Marshall stated, “We need to get them saying this 15 times. As we know, Joe Biden’s lied to us in the past. I expect this to be a lie as well. In the past, they’ve targeted conservatives. And after you target the first thousand billionaires in America, what are the 80,000 agents going to do the rest of the day, the rest of the year? I think we can all expect to have more audits.”

