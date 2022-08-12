Dem Rep. Himes: GOP Is Trying to ‘Make It Easier for People to Cheat on Their Taxes’ by Opposing IRS Expansion

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that Republicans want to “make it easier for people to cheat on their taxes” because they’re attacking the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act “that would provide the IRS with a lot more, essentially, auditors to catch the tax cheats.”

Himes stated, “Right now, if you tuned into the debate on the House floor, Republicans can’t argue against cutting prices for prescription drugs for seniors. They want to, but it’s hard for them to argue against making an investment against the devastation caused by climate change. So, instead, they’re focused on — for a party that claims to be the party of law and order, they’re focused on the element that would provide the IRS with a lot more, essentially, auditors to catch the tax cheats. And Katy, you know this, but, there are estimates that, every year, the United States fails to receive 400, 500, $600 billion in tax revenue because people cheat. So, that says to me that’s what my Republican colleagues are focused on right now. Why they would want to sort of make it easier for people to cheat on their taxes is beyond me, but here we are.”

