Donna Brazile: Republicans ‘Targeting Law Enforcement’ for Doing their Jobs

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans were targeting law enforcement for doing their jobs for criticizing the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Anchor Jon Karl asked, “I mean, obviously this defund the FBI is over the top. Are you about the way the country is divided on something like this? You these impassioned supporters of Donald Trump making these about allegations about our law enforcement?”

Brazile said, “What concerns me, as you well know, is the threats, the threats to law enforcement. You had defund the police, now defund the FBI. Who is condemning that? When a small minority of Democratic lawmakers and acti,vist said defund, the police everybody was outraged. How dare you. Well how dare you threaten the highest order in our country, the FBI. The Republicans are mainly silent.”

She continued, “It is time to pull back. It is time to respect the rule of law.”

Brazile added, “It is just outrageous when I see Republican lawmakers, leaders of their party out there basically targeting law enforcement for doing their job. The former president, let’s start calling him the former president, stop calling him the president, the former president is acting and behaving like a toddler.

