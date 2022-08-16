GOP Rep. Waltz: Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Cold-Hearted,’ ‘Incompetent’ – ‘Worse Than Saigon’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration on the year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Waltz called it incompetent, adding that it was “worse than Saigon.”

“Well, President Biden ran on two things: He ran on compassion, and he ran on competence,” he said. “And I have to tell you, Harris – this was the most cold-hearted thing I have ever seen, ever witnessed in my life from an American official, from a president. And it certainly was the most incompetent withdrawal or military operation. This was worse than Saigon because, at least in Saigon, there was a plan to get the people who had stood and fought with us out and got them out to Guam. And, you know, there wasn’t a reasonable expectation that it was going to follow us home. And we see now that al-Qaeda is back in Kabul.”

“The intelligence community is crystal-clear that they fully intend to attack us again,” Waltz continued. “They’re developing the capability to do so, and I, for one, don’t want to wait until there is another San Bernardino or Pulse nightclub or, God forbid, another 9/11. We need to take action now. But, Harris, let’s look at where we are, just very quickly, a year later. Our allies are being hunted down as we speak. The cousin of one of my interpreters that we did get out, who was also an interpreter, was captured by the Taliban, strung up behind a Taliban truck and drug around the village to send a message about ever working with Americans again. Americans are still left behind. Our credibility is destroyed. Women and girls can’t go to school and can’t go to work.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor