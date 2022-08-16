Graham Blasts Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal — ‘This Decision Was Against Sound Military Advice’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on the one-year mark of President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal out of Afghanistan that led to the death of 13 U.S. soldiers.

Graham slammed Biden for going “against sound military advice” with his “political decision.”

“Number one, this decision was against sound military advice,” Graham emphasized. “The military told president Biden we needed a residual force to avoid what happened. Biden became General Biden, and … the rest is history. We can talk about this all day long. It makes me sick to my stomach. I’ve been to Iraq and Afghanistan 50 times since 9/11. It is dishonorable what we did. It’s going to make it hard to get new allies. But here is my takeaway — the likelihood of another attack on American soil and American allies emanating from Afghanistan because of what Biden did is through the roof. We haven’t ended any war at all. We started a new one.”

“You know, this was a political decision by Biden,” he continued. “He wanted to get out by 9/11, 2021 — 20 years later. He wanted to be the American president that ended America’s longest war. Well, it backfired on him. We didn’t end the longest war — we started a new one.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent