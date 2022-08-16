WH Econ. Adviser Rouse on If Inflation Act Should Be Judged by Inflation Reduction over Next Couple Years: It ‘Spends out over Several Years’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse responded to a question on whether voters should measure the success of the Inflation Reduction Act on how much it reduces inflation in the next couple years by saying that the bill “spends out over several years.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “[I]f you passed a bill called the fill every pothole act, I mean, voters should expect you to fill every pothole. I mean, so, should voters measure the success of this bill on how much you reduce inflation in the next couple years?”

Rouse responded, “So, this bill spends out over several years. And so, the tax provisions, for example, some of the tax revenue will happen immediately. Some of the benefits, in terms of deficit reduction, will materialize over time. So, again, this is really an investment in our economy. It represents the president’s economic vision for transitioning to an economy that works better for American families by generating the kind of growth that’s based on stable, steady productivity gains in the language of economists, so that kind of growth that we know we need to be making in order to ensure that we continue progressing for the decades to come.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett