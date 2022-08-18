Cammack on Inflation Reduction Act: Dems ‘Name Bills Things that Have Nothing to Do with the Actual Text’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to the media acknowledging the Inflation Reduction Act, which she said was a scaled-down version of the massive Build Back Better agenda, has little effect on inflation.

Arguing there was “nothing affordable” about the Affordable Care Act, Cammack accused Democrats of naming bills “things that have nothing to do with the actual text.”

“It’s all marketing, and it’s all just smoke and mirrors when it comes to the Democrat agenda,” Cammack emphasized. “It’s like the Affordable Care Act. There’s nothing affordable about it. The notion you can keep your doctor when so many millions of Americans lost their doctors in their plans — that is what their ploy is. They name these bills things that have nothing to do with the actual text. It’s like their voting bill, the For the Politicians Act. They had to tuck it into a NASA bill because they couldn’t sell it as a total giveaway for voting for noncitizens. That is what they do, and that’s why it’s so important that we read the bills to know what’s actually in it.”

She added, “But unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want us to do that or let the American people know what’s in it. So, again, more inflation. Even Bernie Sanders isn’t buying it. It was a bad idea a year ago when they proposed this legislation. It’s a bad idea now, and it’s going to hurt even worse.”

