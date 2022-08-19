Kinzinger: Power Corrupted Mike Pompeo – No Longer Has a ‘Moral Center’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo no longer has a moral center.

Discussing his interview with the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021 Thursday on Fox News, Pompeo said, “They were chasing witches, right? They were looking for discussions about the 25th Amendment, discussions that I never seriously undertook with any of my counterparts. They were looking to build a storyline, the conclusion of which was already written.”

Kinzinger said, “Well, look, I can’t reveal what he talked about going but let me say this about Mike. We’re friends. We worked together in Congress. He was as hawkish as I am. Very much a believer in what it stood for. He became secretary of state and did all of Donald Trump’s bidding. He wrote the deal with the Taliban, and then he’s trying to pin this all on Biden. I blame Joe Biden for what happened in Afghanistan. I also blame Mike Pompeo. You don’t have to kick a side here. They’re all to blame.”

He added, “He’s trying to run for president. Let’s be clear. He wants to run for president. He knows that he cannot go after Trump and run for president. He’s hoping Trump will run, and he can use that lane. That is someone without a moral center. And he had a moral center. So I don’t know what happened when he went to the administration, but I guess power is very, very attractive to some people. As they always say, power corrupts. And it is sad to see my friend gone the way he’s gone.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN