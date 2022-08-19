Maher: Some Increased IRS Funding Will Be Used to Audit Middle-Class

During the Overtime segment of Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that some of the increased funding for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act will be used to audit middle-class taxpayers.

While discussing Washington Post columnist, CNN Contributor, and “PBS NewsHour” Special Correspondent Catherine Rampell’s recent tour of an IRS facility and the problems the agency has with processing tax returns due to outdated technology, Maher said, “This bill that Biden signed this week has $80 billion…that’s what it’s for, right? It’s $80 billion to the IRS. Now, of course, the Republicans are saying, you’re going to use this money to blah, blah, blah, blah.”

Author, Commentary Magazine Editor, and MSNBC Contributor Noah Rothman then said, “To audit middle-class taxpayers.”

Maher responded, “Right, which, some of it will.”

