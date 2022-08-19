Scalise: House Dems Know IRS Will Go after Non-Wealthy and Voted to Let Them after CBO Confirmation

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that House Democrats knew that the Inflation Reduction Act reconciliation bill would violate President Joe Biden’s vow not to raise taxes on people making under $400,000 because an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirmed that the bill would generate $20 billion in taxes from people making less than $400,000 through increased audits.

Scalise said, “[L]ook, the contrast has never been more clear, you were talking about this a little bit earlier, every single Democrat just voted for a bill that not only raises $730 billion in new taxes and new spending, which will increase inflation, but every single Democrat also voted — House and Senate — also voted to add those 87,000 new IRS agents, more than doubling the size of the agency, even after in the House it was confirmed that they’re going to be going after people making under $400,000 a year, which is a direct violation of President Biden’s promise, yet everybody knows that’s who they’re going after. They’re going to be going after them to the tune of over $20 billion in new taxes, just for lower-income families.”

