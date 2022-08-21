Schiff: Pelosi the ‘Most Impressive, Incredible and Productive Speaker in Our History’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was the “most impressive, incredible and productive speaker in our history.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The midterm elections are now just 79 days away. Speaker Pelosi has previously vowed to step down from leadership after this term. There’s already been some jockeying behind the scenes to replace her as either Speaker or House Minority Leader. Would you want to be leader of the House Democratic caucus?”

Schiff said, “Well, first, I think the speaker has been truly the most impressive, incredible, and productive speaker in our history. So, I hope she’ll stay.”

He added, “If she makes the decision not to Stay, right now, all I’m focused on is making sure that we are successful in this midterms. We have a majority to pick the next speaker. Frankly, I’m very encouraged by the fact that momentum seems to be moving our direction, and we have a greater and greater chance of holding onto the majority. Therefore, holding onto our democracy.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN