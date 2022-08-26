MSNBC’s Weissman: Trump ‘Is Going to Be Prosecuted’

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissman said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed the Department of Justice will prosecute former President Donald Trump.

Weissman said, “I do think that one way to look at the obstruction might be simpler, which is simply the statements that were made by the Trump team to the National Archives saying that they returned everything and they’re repeating that statement through counsel to the Department of Justice when we know for a fact that that was the very least inaccurate. And there’s reporting that it was intentionally so – that the president deliberately withheld things.”

He added, “I have to say when I read this today, my big overarching takeaway is – and I know this is just a prediction and speculation – but I say it’s an educated one, is that the former president is going to be prosecuted.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Wow.”

Weissman said, “I don’t see how you can not given this information and not just that it’s so clear that there is an active, thorough investigation and just how much was done here. When you compare it to precedent, when you compare it to General Petraeus which happened while I was at the bureau, and what we are seeing is so much worse both in terms of the volume and the length of time. Then the sort of repeated obstruction and false statements that were made. I don’t see, if you’re somebody like Merrick Garland, who is a former judge who thinks about precedent, about treating like defendants equally, I don’t see how you avoid that conclusion in this case.”

