Elie Mystal on Trump: ‘What Does This Man Have to Do to Go to Jail?’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal asked what former President Donald Trump had to do “to go to jail.”

Mystal said that his “top-level expert, legal analysis” of the FBI’s search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home led him to ask why Trump was not in jail.

“I mean, I can’t believe they have not already just started shredding everything, right?'” Mystal outlined. “Like, look, my top-level expert, legal analysis of the affidavit is why [isn’t] this dude in jail? Like, what does this man have to do to go to jail? I think one of the things that has gotten kind of like missed in the media narrative over the last 24 hours is that these 15 boxes that we are focused on, that’s what they already found on the man. … President sticky fingers already stole classified documents — top secret documents.”

He added, “We know about these because that was the probable cause for them to go search for more stuff that he wouldn’t turn over. So, the knock list is what he was willing, after two years, to give back. We had to go raid him to get the stuff he wasn’t willing to give back. How is this man free? So, like, that is the top-level question. In terms of their legal defenses, Jason, people need to stop beclowning themselves by defending the president because he has no legal defenses, alright.”

