Sununu on Mar-a-Lago Raid: ‘You Think This is a Coincidence’ Just Before Midterms?

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) questioned the timing of the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Sununu said, “If you’re going to take unprecedented action and raid a former president’s house, you better have a strategy for unprecedented transparency. I think we’re all concerned about what might be in those documents. Some were classified, some weren’t, what the serious nature was, but show us! You’ve got to be able to show your cards when you’re taking actions like this.”

What’s the subject matter? What’s the dates? What’s the times? What are we talking about here?”

I’m not saying put all the documents on the Internet, but give us some sense of the subject matter. Give us some sense of the timing. Give us some sense of what really drove us in there.”

Sununu added, “Let’s remember this has been a year and a half in the making. Former President Trump has been out of office for going on two years now. You think this is a coincidence just happening a few months before the midterm elections and all that sort of thing? So, you know, this is unprecedented. They had to have an unprecedented strategy, which they clearly didn’t have. They’re on their heels. They don’t know what to do. We want to see the information so we can have this discussion. We can talk about the subject matter with some sense.”

