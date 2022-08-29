GOP Rep. Jackson: I’m ‘Not Opposed’ to Fauci Going to Jail

During this weekend’s Newsmax TV broadcast of “The Benny Report,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) railed against outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci.

Jackson, who served as physician to the president for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, argued that Fauci did a lot of “damage” to the United States with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to know what he knew about COVID and when he knew it. I want to know what really happened with this gain of function testing,” Jackson outlined. “Our own NIH — that he was in charge of the money and the grant money that was flowing out of their — our own NIH funded the Wuhan lab who was basically building this virus that, you know, that just devastated the planet. And I think that Dr. Fauci needs to explain to us why they changed some of their internal rules and regulations to allow this gain of function testing to be done.”

Jackson went on to say he was “not opposed” to Fauci “going to jail” for lying to Congress and the American people.

“I think there’s been a lot of cover-up to keep that from coming out,” he added. “And I think we’re going to find out that he lied to Congress and the American people, and he’s going to have to pay a price for that. I mean, I’m not opposed to this man ultimately going to jail if this turns out to be the case and stripping him of his pension and everything else.”

