MSNBC’s Melber: Trump, Allies Brazenly Fomenting Political Violence

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber said Monday on his show “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump and his allies were fomenting political violence.

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Graham said, “If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

Melber said, “A Trump ally is directly threatening riots and unrest if prosecutors do go forward and eventually indict Donald Trump.”

He continued, “That is what the escalation sounds like now. It’s an apparent threat that Trump then amplified in a new post of that same clip to his followers online.”

Discussing Trump being potentially criminally charged during an interview with Newsmax, Trump attorney Alina Habba said, “At the end of the day, I think that would cause so much mayhem. That would be a monstrous mistake.”

Melber said, “Mayhem. Now, why do Trump’s allies sound like this? It comes all the way from the top recently. I’m not talking about any throwback Trump history. In this recent controversy, Trump sent an improper message intended as a secret back channel to Attorney General Garland, saying he’d been checking in with people and found they were enraged by the search.”

He added, “The wider context is the violence in our country, the ongoing surge in attacks on FBI including those fomented by Trump allies, including calls for a civil war and, quote, ‘armed rebellion.’ You have attacks cheered on by Trump with a demand he is above the law, or there will be mayhem, riots, people will die, maybe people will die. It is brazen.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN