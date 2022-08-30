FNC’s Kilmeade: ‘Zero Tolerance’ Abortion Restrictions ‘Freaked Out’ People, Hurting Republicans

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade said Tuesday on FBN’s “Kudlow” that suburban white women were “freaked out” by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, hurting Republicans in polling for the midterm election.

Kilmeade said, “Well, the three things the Democratic Party is polling well in, coronavirus still, which is inexplicable; abortion because they are pro-choice and a lot of the zero tolerance, when it comes to these states has a lot of people freaked out. I think the 15 weeks seems to be – even if you’re the most pro-life person, your neighbor probably isn’t – so how do you govern? So I think those are the issues.”

He continued, “I believe that one thing I did see over the weekend, six points according to the NBC poll, six points were gained since the Dobbs decision for suburban white woman that were beginning to, who Trump lost in 2020 to a great degree, they were beginning to come back to the Republican Party. Then with that decision, what the Republicans have to do, go to work, explain exactly what they want to do. One of the things they have to do is tackle dicey decisions on abortion where they stand.”

Guest host Sean Duffy said, “On strict political issue on that Republicans have not fought back. There are ads run by Democrats calling Republicans extremists and radicals. Listen, the Democrat position is actually extreme on abortion. It is late-term partial-birth.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN